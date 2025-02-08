Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Emiliano Grillo's hole-in-one at famed 16th hole at Phoenix Open sparks massive fan celebration

Grillo dunked it in from 155 yards

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The crowd at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open was itching for a reason to celebrate. 

And Emiliano Grillo’s hole-in-one in the second round Friday gave fans at the rowdiest hole in golf a reason to go wild. 

Grillo was 1-under par, then pulled off his best Steph Curry impression. 

Emiliano Grillo looks on

Emiliano Grillo during a practice round for The Open Championship at Royal Troon July 15, 2024.  (Jack Gruber/USA Today Sports)

From 155 yards out, Grillo dunked the ball in the hole, as cleanly as Curry would nail a deep 3-pointer. The ball rattled around the hole but never once hit the green. 

Once the ball hit the hole, chaos ensued. 

Grillo flipped his club into the air and didn’t know what to do, running around the tee box before embracing in a midair leap with fellow golfer Rafael Campos. 

Fans look on

Some of the thousands gathered at the 16th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour golf tournament at the TPC Scottsdale Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In waves, fans started launching beer cans and cups onto the course in celebration.

The security on the 16th hole did it best to try and control things, but it was ignored by the frenzied fans, who continued to launch beverages on the course. 

It was the 12th ace in the history of the 16th, and the fans were loving it. 

Emiliano Grillo looks on

Emiliano Grillo waits to hit on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club.  (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports)

They broke into chants and jumped up and down, reminiscent of a college football stadium before a rivalry game. 

Campos set up the hit after Grillo, but it took him a bit to step up to the box because debris had to be cleared from the hole. 

Grillo is one over par in the third round through four holes and is 1-under par for the tournament overall. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.