Tiger Woods to play in TGL after backing out of Genesis Invitational over recent passing of his mother

Tiger Woods will return to golf on Tuesday, when he tees it up in the indoor TGL league.

The league confirmed that Woods will be playing with the Jupiter Links when they take on the New York Golf Club.

Woods, 49, initially planned to compete in the Genesis Invitational, but he withdrew after saying he was still "processing" the death of his mother.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods revealed last week that his mother, Kultida, had died at 78 years old.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," Woods said in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

The Genesis Invitational organizers paid tribute to her, as the par-4 seventh hole features a white flag.

GENESIS INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT PAYS TRIBUTE TO TIGER WOODS' LATE MOTHER, KULTIDA WOODS

The white flag is free of wording in a nod to Tiger’s late mother and her faith.

Kultida practiced Buddhism, according to a social media post from the PGA Tour. Buddhists hold the color white and the No. 7 in high regard.

White is believed to represent enlightenment, knowledge and purity. Kultida was born in Thailand, and the country’s flag has a pair of white stripes, which are believed to symbolize Buddhism.

Tiger has not participated in a tournament since the British Open in July 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It would have been the first time Woods will be competing since he had a microdiscectomy in September to alleviate pain in his legs. It was the sixth surgery he has undergone on his lower back.

The last time Woods played four rounds was at last year’s Masters, when he broke the tournament record for most cuts made at the prestigious major with his 24th consecutive cut made.

The 15-time major champion has been competing in the TGL league since it debuted Jan. 7, 2025.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.