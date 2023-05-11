Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson issues apology for 9/11 reference in song: 'Definitely going to learn from this'

Johnson deleted the video of the rap

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson drew criticism when she made a reference to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in her most recent song.

Johnson, a freshman on LSU's national title team, doubles as a rapper signed to Roc Nation.

In her remix of Latto's "Get It On Da Floor," she rapped that she was "In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers."

When the controversy grew, she deleted the video from her Twitter account, and the school issued an apology. And Johnson took to her Instagram story to discuss the situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Flau'je Johnson defeats VA Tech

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson reacts after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the women's Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, March 31, 2023. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

"Y’all probably heard the lyrics in the song that I made and I just wanted to come on here and let y’all know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone," she said Thursday. 

"My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way, shape or form would I intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. I’m definitely going to learn from this moving forward and I just thank y’all for y’all continued support."

FlauJae Johnson in game

Flau'jae Johnson of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts after a 3-point basket in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FORMER ST. JOHN'S COACH MIKE ANDERSON SEEKING $45.6 MILLION IN LAWSUIT FOLLOWING RICK PITINO HIRE

LSU told Fox News Digital it had spoken with Johnson about the lyrics, and she said she never meant to upset anyone.

"We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together," LSU told Fox News Digital and OutKick in a statement Tuesday night.

Johnson has taken music seriously from a young age as the daughter of late rapper Camoflauge, who died six months before her birth. At age 13, she appeared on "The Rap Game," and at 14, she received a golden buzzer when she tried out for "America's Got Talent." In the new rap, she gives a shout-out to AGT judge Simon Cowell. Johnson also returned for AGT All-Stars this year.

Flau'jae Johnson cuts down net

Flau'jae Johnson of the LSU Lady Tigers cuts down a piece of the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship game at American Airlines Center April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.