LSU star Flau'jae Johnson makes 9/11 reference in new rap song, video comes off social media

It has been a month since the LSU women's basketball team won the national championship, and one of its stars is already saying a repeat is more than possible.

It is not that bold of a prediction after two-time First-Team All-ACC selection Hailey Van Lith announced her decision to transfer to Baton Rouge from Louisville.

Freshman star Flau'jae Johnson, who doubles as a rapper, released a new song on Tuesday – more than a month after LSU was crowned national champions in women's college basketball.

She remixed Latto's "Put It on Da Floor."

The song made a reference to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

"In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers," she says in the play on words with a Porsche motor vehicle.

Johnson also shouted out Van Lith in the song.

"Can't buy respect, it ain't that cheap. I gotta eat, can't break a sweat, review that chef like I was Keith. We got Van Lith, that's what I stress if they suggest we can't repeat," Johnson rapped.

However, the video was later deleted after getting picked up across Twitter. It is still on some YouTube channels.

"We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together," LSU told Fox News Digital/OutKick in a statement on Tuesday night.

Van Lith averaged a career-high 19.7 points per game during the 2022-23 season.

Johnson has taken music seriously from a young age - the daughter of late rapper Camouflauge, who died six months before her birth, is signed to Roc Nation.

At age 13, she appeared on "The Rap Game," and at 14, she received a golden buzzer when she tried out for "America's Got Talent." In the new rap, she shouted out AGT judge Simon Cowell.

Johnson also returned for AGT All-Stars this year.

Johnson averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest this past season.