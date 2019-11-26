LSU's Ed Orgeron apologizes for Arkansas remark after blowout win

LSU coach Ed Orgeron apologized Monday for making a remark he made about Arkansas after the Tigers’ victory over the Razorbacks over the weekend.

Orgeron told reporters after their 56-20 win that they were not going to celebrate the victory over Arkansas because “they haven’t beaten anybody in a long time.” Orgeron apologized for the comment, saying he didn’t mean to “demean” the program in any way, according to The Advocate.

“There was a comment I made after the game and I want to apologize if it came out wrong to Arkansas,” he said. "I love them. I had a great time up there. I have some good friends up there.”

Orgeron added: “By no means was that to demean them, that was just the mood of our football team, and we have bigger goals down the road. So if I said something wrong, I apologize to them. I know those guys are some good guys up there. Really appreciate those guys.”

Joe Burrow led the way with 327 passing yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-28 passing against Arkansas. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

LSU’s win marked the fourth straight time the Tigers have beaten the Razorbacks and the seventh out of their last nine matchups. The last time Arkansas beat LSU was in 2015, a 17-0 upset. LSU has a 40-22-2 lead in the series between the two teams.

With the win, LSU is likely to stay as the top seed in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers are 11-0 this season and face Texas A&M next week prior to the SEC Championship.

Arkansas dropped to 2-9 this season and are 0-7 in conference play.