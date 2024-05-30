LPGA Tour star Charley Hull does her best John Daly impression while signing autographs for fans

Charley Hull was ranked eighth in the world golf rankings heading into the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open, and she caught the attention of fans while signing autographs on Tuesday.

Hull was compared to John Daly as she was seen with a cigarette hanging from her mouth while she signed autographs for fans who came out to watch practice at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Golf.com posted the video onto its X channel. A man in the background can be heard saying, "absolutely legendary" when describing Hull’s actions.

"That’s awesome. John Daly-esque."

Golf fans weighed in on the video on X, with some saying Hull was their new favorite golfer and others downplaying the cigarette smoking. Another person noted that Hull took some time to congregate with fans.

"I was just happy she was taking her break time to take care of the fans! Hope she rocks and rolls!" the person wrote.

Daly notably plays golf with a cigarette hanging from his mouth. Last year, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson recalled a memory of Daly at the 2008 Wyndham Championship. He had 21 cigarettes, 12 Diet Cokes and six packs of peanut M&M’s in 18 holes.

LPGA GOLFER LEXI THOMPSON, 29, ABRUPTLY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT, CITING MENTAL HEALTH

It’s unlikely that Hull is following the Daly regimen on the golf course.

Hull, 28, of England, has two wins on the LPGA Tour. She won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. She nearly won the Kroger Queen City Championship last year but lost in a playoff to Minjee Lee.

On the Ladies European Tour, she’s posted three wins. She took victories at the Lalla Meryem Cup in 2014, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in 2019 and the Aramco Team Series – New York in 2021.

She’ll be looking for the first major victory of her career at the U.S. Women’s Open. She finished tied for second in the event last year. She was also second in last year’s Women’s British Open.

Hull finished tied for 23rd in the Chevron Championship earlier this year. It was the first major she participated in this season.