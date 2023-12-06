Expand / Collapse search
UFC star Jamahal Hill arrested after allegedly 'sucker punching' own brother

Jamahal Hill has denied the allegations

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
UFC star Jamahal Hill was arrested last week after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his brother that chipped his tooth and left his face swollen.

According to arrest records from the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan, Hill's brother reported an assault on Nov. 25 that stemmed from an argument about whether Hill's sister-in-law would be paid for cleaning the fighter's home.

The dispute then became personal, as the fighter's brother called out Hill for not texting his daughter on Thanksgiving and "being disrespectful to women," according to the report.

Jamahal Hill after winning title

Jamahal Hill reacts after his victory over Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  (Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hill's brother then claimed the fighter "sucker punched" him twice and shoved a female.

"At this time, it’s an open case," Hill said in a YouTube video. "I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court. I will wait for that day, and I look forward to that day.

"The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold on to that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m gonna say on that."

Jamahal Hill at weigh-in

Jamahal Hill poses on the scale during the UFC 283 weigh-in at Jeunesse Arena on January 20, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  (Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hill's manager, Brian Butler, called the accusations "false," and Hill "adamantly maintains his innocence."

Hill's last fight came on Jan. 21, when he won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in Brazil. He was forced to vacate the title over the summer after tearing his Achilles in a pickup basketball game during UFC International Fight Week.

Jamahal Hill at conference

Jamahal Hill is seen during a Q&A session during UFC X 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The 32-year-old is 12-1 in his career, with his lone loss coming to Paul Craig by TKO at UFC 263. He also has one no-contest.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.