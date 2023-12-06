UFC star Jamahal Hill arrested after allegedly 'sucker punching' own brother

UFC star Jamahal Hill was arrested last week after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his brother that chipped his tooth and left his face swollen.

According to arrest records from the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan, Hill's brother reported an assault on Nov. 25 that stemmed from an argument about whether Hill's sister-in-law would be paid for cleaning the fighter's home.

The dispute then became personal, as the fighter's brother called out Hill for not texting his daughter on Thanksgiving and "being disrespectful to women," according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill's brother then claimed the fighter "sucker punched" him twice and shoved a female.

"At this time, it’s an open case," Hill said in a YouTube video. "I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court. I will wait for that day, and I look forward to that day.

"The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold on to that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m gonna say on that."

Hill's manager, Brian Butler, called the accusations "false," and Hill "adamantly maintains his innocence."

Hill's last fight came on Jan. 21, when he won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in Brazil. He was forced to vacate the title over the summer after tearing his Achilles in a pickup basketball game during UFC International Fight Week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 32-year-old is 12-1 in his career, with his lone loss coming to Paul Craig by TKO at UFC 263. He also has one no-contest.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.