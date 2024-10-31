Longtime sportscaster Bob Costas says presidential election is a question of morality, not politics

Outspoken sports broadcaster Bob Costas continues to weigh in on the U.S. presidential election.

At one point during a wide-ranging discussion on Thursday's edition of "The Dan Le Batard Show," the longtime sportscaster was asked about the state of the "presidential standard" leading up to Nov. 5.

"You asked, so I'm not going to dodge it but … Kamala Harris is not an ideal candidate and may have to grow into the job if she wins it in a way that she hasn't shown us yet," Costas responded to Le Batard.

Costas then expressed his belief the election was about morality, not politics.

"But this is not a political question for millions of us. This is a moral question and would be no matter who opposed Donald Trump. There is nothing wrong with being a Republican or a conservative. Nothing wrong with that," Costas said.

Costas also criticized the Democratic Party and argued the vice president has struggled to distance herself from some unfavorable policies.

"I'm a center-left guy, a classic liberal who is troubled by the distortions of leftism, which is different than liberalism. And some of that is an anchor around Kamala Harris' neck now because she can't distance herself from some of the worst of it even if she doesn't fully embrace it," Costas said.

"I can understand people having serious misgivings about [President Joe] Biden's record, about the way the [Democrats] kind of gaslit the public about Biden's fitness, both as a candidate and to have a second term as president. There are some policies that can't be defended."

Costas went on to characterize former President Trump as a "liar" and a "lunatic."

"That [the Trump] candidacy is about a man who is a liar, a lunatic and an ignoramus … all those things. It's a moral question. And you have never seen in my lifetime, and maybe ever, a presidential candidate with so many of those who are rock solid Republicans and conservatives and worked closely with him and whose credibility and credentials cannot be questioned, saying the most important word … unfit. He is unfit to hold any position of public trust, let alone the presidency."

This is not the first time Costas has weighed in on a political candidate.

In February, he drew ire from panelists of Fox News Channel's "The Big Weekend Show" shortly after he suggested Trump supporters were members of a "toxic cult." Costas made the remarks during an appearance on CNN's "Smerconish."

Radio host and Fox News contributor Guy Benson reacted to Costas' comments, saying, "Seventy-four, 75 million people in this country voted for Donald Trump. I’m not sure that’s a great look [for Costas]."

As discussion pivoted from Trump's victory in South Carolina, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich also assessed Costas' statement.

"From sports to saying Trump supporters are a cult. … It was a deplorable moment for him," Pavlich said.

While Costas has typically not shied away from sharing his political views over the years, he is most known for his sports broadcasting career, which has lasted for more than 40 years. But on Thursday afternoon, reports surfaced that Costas has decided to bring his time in MLB booths to a close.

Costas confirmed to The Ahtletic he will no longer serve as a play-by-play announcer for MLB games going forward. Costas stopped short of offering more details on his decision, telling the outlet he "would prefer to address the decision and his MLB play-by-player career at a later date."

Costas was in the booth for the recent American League Division Series between the Yankees and Royals. New York defeated Kansas City in four games.

The 72-year-old Costas spent the majority of his career with NBC. He was the play-by-play voice for three World Series. He also became a fixture of NBC's Olympic coverage over the years. He left NBC in 2019 and joined the TBS broadcast booth for baseball games in 2020.

Costas is not completely stepping away from broadcasting. He plans to continue fulfilling his duties as an MLB Network analyst and commentator. Costas will also continue to be featured as the voice of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

