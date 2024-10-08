Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Bob Costas makes awkward remark about having to read CNN promo during MLB playoff game

Royals defeated the Yankees 4-2

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bob Costas was caught on a hot mic on Monday night making an awkward comment about having to read a promo for CNN during the TBS broadcast of the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals' playoff game.

With the Royals up 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Costas was heard making the remark as he was on the call with former New York Mets star Ron Darling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bob Costas in 2021

MLB Network broadcaster Bob Costas answers questions during an interview prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park in Houston on April 10, 2019. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

"CNN promo? … Puts me in a difficult spot," he said.

It is unclear exactly why a CNN promo would put him in a difficult spot. CNN’s parent company is Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns TBS, TruTV, Max and TNT.

Costas joined CNN as a sports contributor in 2020 and has been either a studio host or calling baseball games for TBS since 2021. The promo Costas was asked to read may have put him in a tight window broadcasting wise.

The Royals defeated the Yankees 4-2 to tie the series 1-1.

YANKEES STAR'S WIFE REVEALS VILE MESSAGES FROM FANS AMID TEAM'S ALDS LOSS TO ROYALS

Bob Costas at 2021 NLCS

American sports commentator Bob Costas is seen during batting practice before the Atlanta Braves game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, on Oct. 17, 2021. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Salvador Perez got the Royals on the board with a solo home run, which tied the game. Tommy Pham’s RBI single got Yuli Gurriel home to take the lead. Maikel Garcia drove home Garrett Hampson after Hampson singled home Pham. It capped off a four-run fourth.

Garcia finished 4-for-5 with an RBI. Hampson was 2-for-2 on the night.

The Royals got down early in the game when Giancarlo Stanton’s single scored Gleyber Torres from second base. Torres beat the throw, and the Yankees had the lead in the 1-0 third inning.

Salvador Perez runs the bases

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, #13, reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Kansas City.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.