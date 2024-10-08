Bob Costas makes awkward remark about having to read CNN promo during MLB playoff game

Bob Costas was caught on a hot mic on Monday night making an awkward comment about having to read a promo for CNN during the TBS broadcast of the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals' playoff game.

With the Royals up 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Costas was heard making the remark as he was on the call with former New York Mets star Ron Darling.

"CNN promo? … Puts me in a difficult spot," he said.

It is unclear exactly why a CNN promo would put him in a difficult spot. CNN’s parent company is Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns TBS, TruTV, Max and TNT.

Costas joined CNN as a sports contributor in 2020 and has been either a studio host or calling baseball games for TBS since 2021. The promo Costas was asked to read may have put him in a tight window broadcasting wise.

The Royals defeated the Yankees 4-2 to tie the series 1-1.

Salvador Perez got the Royals on the board with a solo home run, which tied the game. Tommy Pham’s RBI single got Yuli Gurriel home to take the lead. Maikel Garcia drove home Garrett Hampson after Hampson singled home Pham. It capped off a four-run fourth.

Garcia finished 4-for-5 with an RBI. Hampson was 2-for-2 on the night.

The Royals got down early in the game when Giancarlo Stanton’s single scored Gleyber Torres from second base. Torres beat the throw, and the Yankees had the lead in the 1-0 third inning.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Kansas City.