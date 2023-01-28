Logan Paul, Ricochet stun pro wrestling fans with electric Royal Rumble moment, Elon Musk weighs in

It’s been months since Logan Paul was in a wrestling ring because he was recovering from a torn ACL.

On Saturday night, the YouTube star made his return to WWE in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and had an electric moment with fellow high-flyer Ricochet.

Paul entered the match as the 29th participant. He entered the ring, and he was immediately met with punches from Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Paul was able to battle out of that and avoid elimination from big man Braun Strowman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul, at one point, was on the apron and in dangerous territory and could have been eliminated if someone pushed him down. On the other side of the ring, he saw Ricochet. The two gave each other a head nod and leaped onto the top rope, colliding with each other in the middle of the ring.

The double springboard clothesline stunned the wrestling audience and immediately went viral across social media. Twitter CEO Elon Musk even added his own remark about the action.

WWE LEGEND BOOKER T MAKES SURPRISE ROYAL RUMBLE APPEARANCE

Paul and Ricochet were eventually eliminated, but it was one of the best moments of the match.

It’s the first time Paul was in the ring since his Crown Jewel title bout against Roman Reigns. He put the "Tribal Chief" to the limit in Saudi Arabia, but Reigns emerged as the winner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul later revealed he suffered serious injuries as a result of the match, but he appeared to only need a few months of recovery to get back in the ring and do what he did Saturday night.