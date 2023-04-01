Logan Paul enters WrestleMania 39 match on zipline, stuns with frog splash

Logan Paul entered his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins on a zipline and it was just one of the interesting moves he made on Saturday night.

Paul would be joined by a Prime mascot, which later turned out to be boxer KSI, at the beginning of the match and awaited Rollins to join him in the ring. Once the two opponents entered the squared circle, things got under way and the YouTube star would delight pro wrestling fans with his abilities.

The moment that captured the eye of wrestling fans was when Paul and KSI set up the announcers’ table and put Rollins on it. Paul went up to the top rope while KSI was setting up for a moment made for social media. However, at the last second, Rollins got up and put KSI on the table and Paul frog-splashed his compatriot through the table.

As the match moved forward, Paul set up Rollins on the ground near one turnbuckle and went up to the top rope again to do something amazing. As Paul would try to go coast-to-coast, he was met by a superkick from Rollins.

Rollins then hit the Curb Stomp finishing maneuver and defeated Paul via pinfall.

It appeared the match would end the feud between the WWE superstars. Paul admitted earlier in the week his contract expired after WrestleMania and has called out Tyson Fury.

Rollins could be in line for a WWE championship depending on the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on Sunday night.