Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

Logan Paul enters WrestleMania 39 match on zipline, stuns with frog splash

Logan Paul would eventually lose to Seth Rollins

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Logan Paul entered his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins on a zipline and it was just one of the interesting moves he made on Saturday night.

Paul would be joined by a Prime mascot, which later turned out to be boxer KSI, at the beginning of the match and awaited Rollins to join him in the ring. Once the two opponents entered the squared circle, things got under way and the YouTube star would delight pro wrestling fans with his abilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Logan Paul flies into the ring on a zipline

Logan Paul flies into the ring on a zipline (WWE)

The moment that captured the eye of wrestling fans was when Paul and KSI set up the announcers’ table and put Rollins on it. Paul went up to the top rope while KSI was setting up for a moment made for social media. However, at the last second, Rollins got up and put KSI on the table and Paul frog-splashed his compatriot through the table.

Logan Paul splashes onto KSI.

Logan Paul splashes onto KSI. (WWE)

As the match moved forward, Paul set up Rollins on the ground near one turnbuckle and went up to the top rope again to do something amazing. As Paul would try to go coast-to-coast, he was met by a superkick from Rollins.

WWE STAR CODY RHODES REVEALS LEGENDARY FATHER SLAPPED MAN AT WAFFLE HOUSE FOR CALLING WRESTLING FAKE

Seth Rollins defeats Logan Paul.

Seth Rollins defeats Logan Paul. (WWE)

Rollins then hit the Curb Stomp finishing maneuver and defeated Paul via pinfall.

It appeared the match would end the feud between the WWE superstars. Paul admitted earlier in the week his contract expired after WrestleMania and has called out Tyson Fury.

Logan Paul gathers himself.

Logan Paul gathers himself. (WWE)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins could be in line for a WWE championship depending on the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on Sunday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.