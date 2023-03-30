Expand / Collapse search
WrestleMania 39: What to know about WWE's premier event

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes headlines the second night

WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, and this weekend's event will feature some epic matchups which are sure to put on a show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on two nights — Saturday and Sunday — with professional wrestling's biggest and brightest superstars going toe-to-toe over the course of the nights. It’s the first time WrestleMania will be held in Inglewood and the fourth time it will be held in the Los Angeles area.

WrestleMania 21 took place at Staples Center, and WrestleMania 2 and WrestleMania VII took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. SoFi Stadium was the original host for WrestleMania 37 until it was relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte Flair enters the arena during the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Apr 2, 2022. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Miz is the host for WrestleMania 39. In a previous episode of "Monday Night Raw," he helped broker the confrontation between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, which set up a match for them on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

On Thursday, WWE set the card for Nights 1 and 2.

Here’s how the matchups go.

Saturday Night

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX in New Orleans on April 6, 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)

  • Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders in the WrestleMania Showcase Match
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match
  • Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul in a singles match
  • Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag match
  • The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in a tag-team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship
  • John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Sunday Night

Cody Rhodes, left, and Roman Reigns meet in the center of the ring during an installment of WWE Smackdown in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2023. (WWE via AP)

  • Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Devilla & Chelsea Green in the WrestleMania Showcase Match.
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Omos in a singles match
  • Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match
  • Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a singles match for the RAW Women’s Championship.
  • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

WrestleMania 39 starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night. The event can be seen on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.