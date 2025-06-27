LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka destroys tee marker with driver after wayward shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka plays for Smash GC, and on Friday during the first round of LIV Dallas, Koepka took his team’s name to heart.

Koepka, 35, hit a wayward drive on the ninth hole. Immediately after he saw the flight of the ball, the five-time major winner smashed his club.

After slamming his club, he took a swing at the tee marker and destroyed it.

The five-time major champion struggled during the first round and was six over par after eight holes before he withdrew with an illness, according to LIV Golf communications. He was replaced by a reserve player, Luis Carrera.

Koepka would be allowed to return this weekend, but his contributions would count strictly for this team’s score.

Koepka played better at the U.S. Open earlier this month than he did at LIV Dallas Friday. He tied for 12th at the U.S. Open as he finished six-over par for the tournament. Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018.

The LIV Golf star has had success in the major championships, winning the PGA Championship in 2018, 2019 and 2023, in addition to his U.S. Open victories. Koepka had nine career wins on the PGA Tour before he defected to LIV in June 2022.

According to the PGA Tour website, Koepka made nearly $44 million from the 186 events he participated in on the tour.

Last season, Koepka won twice and became the first LIV golfer to win five times since the inception of the upstart golf league.

Harold Varner III of the 4Aces GC was in the lead after the first round at LIV Dallas.

