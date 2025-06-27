Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LIV Golf

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka destroys tee marker with driver after wayward shot

Koepka withdrew after eight holes due an illness

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
LIV Golf returns to Dallas Video

LIV Golf returns to Dallas

LIV Golf returns to Dallas

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka plays for Smash GC, and on Friday during the first round of LIV Dallas, Koepka took his team’s name to heart. 

Koepka, 35, hit a wayward drive on the ninth hole. Immediately after he saw the flight of the ball, the five-time major winner smashed his club. 

After slamming his club, he took a swing at the tee marker and destroyed it. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooks Koepka looks on

Brooks Koepka reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club June 14, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa,. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The five-time major champion struggled during the first round and was six over par after eight holes before he withdrew with an illness, according to LIV Golf communications. He was replaced by a reserve player, Luis Carrera.

Koepka would be allowed to return this weekend, but his contributions would count strictly for this team’s score. 

Koepka played better at the U.S. Open earlier this month than he did at LIV Dallas Friday. He tied for 12th at the U.S. Open as he finished six-over par for the tournament. Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018. 

WYNDHAM CLARK ADMITS HE 'MADE A MISTAKE,' EXPRESSES REGRET OVER US OPEN LOCKER ROOM TIRADE

Brooks Koepka on the range

Brooks Koepka on the driving range during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow May 12, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

The LIV Golf star has had success in the major championships, winning the PGA Championship in 2018, 2019 and 2023, in addition to his U.S. Open victories. Koepka had nine career wins on the PGA Tour before he defected to LIV in June 2022. 

According to the PGA Tour website, Koepka made nearly $44 million from the 186 events he participated in on the tour. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooks Koepka plays shot

Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open June 13, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa.  (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Last season, Koepka won twice and became the first LIV golfer to win five times since the inception of the upstart golf league. 

Harold Varner III of the 4Aces GC was in the lead after the first round at LIV Dallas. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.