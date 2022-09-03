Expand / Collapse search
LIV golfers now allowed to wear shorts in competition

PGA Tour still requires players to wear pants

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
LIV Golf sure knows how to win its players over.

The new tour announced Friday night that, starting Saturday, its players are permitted to wear shorts during competition.

Team captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC plays a shot from the second tee during the LIV Golf Invitational — Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International Sept. 3, 2022, in Bolton, Mass.

Team captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC plays a shot from the second tee during the LIV Golf Invitational — Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International Sept. 3, 2022, in Bolton, Mass. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images )

The pants-versus-shorts debate has been ongoing in the PGA Tour for years

Golfers must wear pants in PGA tournaments but were allowed to wear shorts in practice rounds, beginning in February of 2019.

LIV players had been allowed to wear shorts at pro-ams and practice rounds.

LIV has attacked PGA for seemingly stealing some of its ideas recently.

Some changes PGA made included higher purses and more dates for the tour's top players.

The tour's changes come after gripes among its own players, including Rory McIlroy, which was partially why players joined LIV in the first place.

"As much as I probably don't want to give Phil [Mickelson] any sort of credit at all, yeah, there were certain points that he was trying to make," Rory McIlroy said prior to the Tour Championship. "Some of these ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn't approach it the right way."

Team captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC lines up a putt on the second green during the LIV Golf Invitational — Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International Sept. 3, 2022, in Bolton, Mass.

Team captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC lines up a putt on the second green during the LIV Golf Invitational — Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International Sept. 3, 2022, in Bolton, Mass. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images )

Players wearing shorts during Saturday's round near Boston include Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood.