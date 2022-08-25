Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf's Greg Norman trolls PGA Tour changes with copycat meme

PGA Tour made changes amid LIV Golf's backlash

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have had battles in court, but now, memes are being exchanged on social media.

The Tour announced changes earlier this week with increases in prize money and top golfers playing more often.

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England, on June 10, 2022. 

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England, on June 10, 2022.

LIV Golf founder Greg Norman felt that the Tour was stealing some of his ideas. So he made it into a meme:

The meme shows PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan saying, "Hey, can I copy your homework?" with Norman responding, "Sure, just make it look different so it doesn't look to obvious."

Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments, talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1, 2022.

Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments, talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1, 2022.

The Tour's changes come after gripes with its own players, including Rory McIlroy, which were partially why players joined LIV in the first place.

"As much as I probably don't want to give Phil [Mickelson] any sort of credit at all, yeah, there were certain points that he was trying to make," McIlroy said Wednesday prior to the Tour Championship, via ESPN. "Some of these ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn't approach it the right way."

McIlroy and Tiger Woods, among other big golf stars, met with Tour officials last week to discuss the changes and any potential threat LIV is and will be.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman tosses beers to spectators at the 18th green during the Portland Invitational LIV Golf tournament in North Plains, Oregon, on July 2, 2022.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman tosses beers to spectators at the 18th green during the Portland Invitational LIV Golf tournament in North Plains, Oregon, on July 2, 2022.

The Tour Championship kicked off Thursday and will wrap up Sunday, while LIV Golf will return from its hiatus next weekend.