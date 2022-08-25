LIV Golf's Greg Norman trolls PGA Tour changes with copycat meme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have had battles in court, but now, memes are being exchanged on social media.

The Tour announced changes earlier this week with increases in prize money and top golfers playing more often.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LIV Golf founder Greg Norman felt that the Tour was stealing some of his ideas. So he made it into a meme:

The meme shows PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan saying, "Hey, can I copy your homework?" with Norman responding, "Sure, just make it look different so it doesn't look to obvious."

GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN DISMISSES CRITICISM ABOUT LIV GOLF IN SIT DOWN WITH TUCKER: 'I REALLY DON'T CARE'

The Tour's changes come after gripes with its own players, including Rory McIlroy, which were partially why players joined LIV in the first place.

"As much as I probably don't want to give Phil [Mickelson] any sort of credit at all, yeah, there were certain points that he was trying to make," McIlroy said Wednesday prior to the Tour Championship, via ESPN. "Some of these ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn't approach it the right way."

McIlroy and Tiger Woods, among other big golf stars, met with Tour officials last week to discuss the changes and any potential threat LIV is and will be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tour Championship kicked off Thursday and will wrap up Sunday, while LIV Golf will return from its hiatus next weekend.