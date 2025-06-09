LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson nails incredible shot during tournament

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Mickelson showed the golf world he still has it during a LIV Golf tournament on Sunday.

Mickelson was on the 17th hole at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia on Sunday when he was attempting a shot from the rough. He stood in the bunker and swung his club, trying to hit it over himself to get onto the green – at the very least.

The ball traveled onto the green and kept rolling until it dropped into the cup.

"That is unbelievable," the broadcaster said as Mickelson raised his arms in delight.

It was one of the best shots of the 2025 season in LIV Golf. Mickelson was 12-under par and in seventh when he nailed the shot. He finished 13-under for the tournament and tied for fourth place with Thomas Pieters, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson.

HyFlyers GC, the team Mickelson is the captain of, finished in eighth place as Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale finished well below Mickelson.

Joaquin Niemann won the tournament, finishing 15-under par. Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri were tied for second, shooting 14-under.

Niemann has four wins on the season and left Virginia with a firm lead for the championship. DeChambeau is right behind him. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Lucas Herbert round out the top five.

Mickelson is in 11th in the standings even as he missed the first tournament of the season. He finished third at Hong Kong and sixth in Miami to go along with his finish in Virginia.