LIV Golf receives cold welcome ahead BMW PGA Championship, players asked not to wear branded apparel

LIV Golf players were also informed that they are not 'required' to compete in the pro-am event

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The battle between the longstanding PGA Tour and DP World Tour and the rival LIV Golf league will reach a high point in London next week when 18 golfers in the Saudi-backed circuit will play against their former Tour members but, not surprisingly, they are not exactly receiving the warmest welcome.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley stated his "strong opposition" to the LIV golfers' participation in the flagship event in a memo sent to members and added that they will not be given any "disadvantage" but will not be featured on the broadcast.

Hudson Swafford, of Torque GC, tees off on the fifth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 10, 2022 in St Albans, England.

Hudson Swafford, of Torque GC, tees off on the fifth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 10, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Joe Maher/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

"They will not be given any on course competitive disadvantage – i.e. unfavorable tee times – but they will not be required to play in the pro-am on Wednesday and will not be in TV featured groups," the memo read, via the Golf Channel.

RORY MCILROY ON FACING LIV GOLFERS AT BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: ‘IT’S GOING TO BE HARD FOR ME TO STOMACH’

The Telegraph separately reported that a memo from Wentworth asked that LIV Golf players not wear any branded apparel while on the course. 

"As an FYI, you will not be required to play in the Wednesday pro-am and out of respect for our broadcasters and your fellow competitors we would kindly ask you to consider not wearing LIV-golf apparel."

Patrick Reed, of 4 Aces GC, walks across the tenth green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Patrick Reed, of 4 Aces GC, walks across the tenth green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.  (Jared C. Tilton/LIV via Getty Images)

Newly crowned FedEx Cup playoff champion Rory McIlroy has been the most outspoken about LIV Golf and just after claiming his $18 million prize, he expressed his feelings about the upcoming faceoff. 

"If you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,’’ he said over the weekend. "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me."

Adam Scott, of Australia, tees off on the first hole during Day Four of The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2021 in Virginia Water, England. 

Adam Scott, of Australia, tees off on the first hole during Day Four of The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2021 in Virginia Water, England.  (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right things, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line.’’

The pro-am is scheduled for next Wednesday with Round 1 beginning on Thursday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com