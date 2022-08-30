Cameron Smith, five other golfers join LIV Golf ahead Boston invitational

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six-time PGA Tour winner and 2022 British Open Champion Cameron Smith has officially joined LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed circuit made the announcement on social media Tuesday, also confirming the addition of five other golfers: Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

In a phone interview with Golf Digest, Smith said the financial lure of joining LIV Golf played a role in his decision to join, but it was ultimately the schedule that drew him in.

"[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason," he told the outlet . "It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore."

"The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing," he continued. "I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

It had been rumored for weeks that the announcement would come at the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Prior to the start of the St. Jude Championship, Smith declined to answer questions over reports that he had already inked a $100 million deal, insisting his focus was on winning the playoffs.

As the world No. 2, Smith’s addition to LIV Golf is arguably one of the most significant. He will be the highest ranked golfer to take the field when the six new members make their debut at the Boston Invitational this weekend.

"LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world's best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a statement.

"The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we're building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe. We can't wait to tee off this week at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans."

Initial reporters indicated that seven golfers would make the jump, including Cameron Young, but he revealed his decision to stay following significant changes made by the PGA Tour.

"With some of those changes coming, that’s what really helped me decide to stay and pursue those goals that I have for myself, like making the Presidents Cup team or Ryder Cup team and winning a major, when all of that is just uncertain if you go," he told reporters last week.

"It’s a tough place for me because I’m very young. There’s a lot of factors to it."