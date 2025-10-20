Broncos' Dre Greenlaw suspended for threatening ref after win over Giants, NFL says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL on Monday suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an official during the team’s 33-32 win over the New York Giants.

Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and threatened him as he tried to leave the field after Will Lutz’s game-winning field goal, the NFL said.

A video showed Allen signaling that the field goal was good and the game was over as Broncos players rushed Lutz to celebrate the win. The clip showed Allen leaving the scrum with Greenlaw yelling at him as he chased him down.

Broncos linebacker Que Robinson chased down Greenlaw to try to pull him away from Allen. The referee threw a flag on Greenlaw.

Greenlaw has three days to appeal the decision.

The veteran linebacker was playing in his first game since signing with the Broncos in the offseason. He only played two games in 2024 as he recovered from a torn Achilles injury he suffered during the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Greenlaw, 28, has played in 65 career games over seven years in the NFL. He has 461 total tackles and 3.5 sacks on his resume.

The Broncos are 5-2 with the win over the Giants. Denver welcomes the Dallas Cowboys to Empower Field at Mile High in Week 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.