Denver Broncos

Broncos' Dre Greenlaw suspended for threatening ref after win over Giants, NFL says

Greenlaw was playing his first game for the Broncos

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The NFL on Monday suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an official during the team’s 33-32 win over the New York Giants.

Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and threatened him as he tried to leave the field after Will Lutz’s game-winning field goal, the NFL said.

Dre Greenlaw hits Jaxson Dart

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) hits New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)

A video showed Allen signaling that the field goal was good and the game was over as Broncos players rushed Lutz to celebrate the win. The clip showed Allen leaving the scrum with Greenlaw yelling at him as he chased him down.

Broncos linebacker Que Robinson chased down Greenlaw to try to pull him away from Allen. The referee threw a flag on Greenlaw.

Dre Greenlaw in training camp

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) warms up at an NFL football training practice July 28, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

Greenlaw has three days to appeal the decision.

The veteran linebacker was playing in his first game since signing with the Broncos in the offseason. He only played two games in 2024 as he recovered from a torn Achilles injury he suffered during the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Greenlaw, 28, has played in 65 career games over seven years in the NFL. He has 461 total tackles and 3.5 sacks on his resume.

Dre Greenlaw on the sidelines

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) on the sidelines prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

The Broncos are 5-2 with the win over the Giants. Denver welcomes the Dallas Cowboys to Empower Field at Mile High in Week 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

