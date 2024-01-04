Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions lineman Dan Skipper weighs in on controversial penalty in loss to Cowboys

Lions lost the game 20-19

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One of the Detroit Lions' offensive linemen involved in the controversial penalty that negated the team’s go-ahead 2-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend spoke out about the interaction he had with referee Brad Allen.

During the game, Dan Skipper and Penei Sewell were seen talking to Allen when Taylor Decker approached to report as an eligible receiver. 

But as Decker approached Allen to report, Allen ran to the defense to let them know who was reporting as eligible. Allen said it was Skipper, and when Decker caught the pass in the end zone, a penalty was called.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Skipper national anthem

Dan Skipper of the Detroit Lions on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Skipper said he wasn’t reporting as eligible.

"So, personnel, you signal in," he told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. "I wasn't like this (wiping my numbers). I was not doing that. I was doing this (holding one arm up and another by my stomach, with two fingers out), signaling 12 jumbo. Everyone who's played at this level, I'm sure all you guys know that you signal in personnel."

FROM OUTKICK: ‘MVP, MVP!’ LAMAR JACKSON HEARS IT FROM FANS IN RAVENS’ STATEMENT WIN OVER DOLPHINS

Skipper said an offensive lineman would normally have to go directly to an official and be clear he's the player reporting as eligible.

Dan Skipper walks off

Dan Skipper of the Detroit Lions stands on the sideline during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"You can watch it all year," he added. "You can watch the first quarter, play four, and granted I only did it once during the game this week, so the multiple times throughout the game, also not true, but we'll leave that there. But when you walk up you say, 'Sir, I am reporting as eligible.’"

JOE FLACCO TALKS IMPACT ON PLAYOFF-BOUND BROWNS: ‘IF I MESSED UP IN HIGH SCHOOL, I COULD BE THESE KIDS’ DADS’

In the postgame, the explanations contradicted each other. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he was sure Decker reported as an eligible receiver and Skipper had not. Allen said Skipper reported to him as an eligible receiver but then went to the tackle spot, which meant he didn’t have to report at all. Decker was already in the game.

Sam LaPorta and Dan Skipper

Sam LaPorta (87) of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown catch with Dan Skipper (70) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

"That conversation is where (Skipper) reports to me, and I then go to the defensive team, and I say to them, ‘(Skipper) has reported as an eligible receiver,’ so they will be aware of who has reported, and then I return to my position," Allen said in a pool report. "That was the conversation with the defensive line."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skipper said he’s ready to move on. The team hosts the Minnesota Vikings in its final game of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.