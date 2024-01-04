Joe Flacco talks impact on playoff-bound Browns: ‘If I messed up in high school, I could be these kids’ dads’

The Cleveland Browns have clinched a playoff spot for just the second time since 2002, and they got there in large part because of veteran signal caller Joe Flacco.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, has been humble about his role in the Browns’ unlikely turnaround since his arrival in early December.

Aside from his first loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Flacco has led the Browns to four straight victories, completing 123 passes, 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Browns clinched a playoff berth despite being hampered by injuries this season and enter Week 18 second in the AFC North.

"I think that doesn’t always tell the story," Flacco said of his numbers when asked during a press conference Wednesday.

"It can give you an idea of what’s going on, but it doesn’t always tell the story. Listen, you got to give a ton of credit to just, first of all, the offensive line. I think the pockets and just the amount of space that I’ve had back there to be able to get through my reads and then do some extra.

"I think you have to give them a ton of credit. I think you have to give a ton of credit to the wideouts. I think you have to give a ton of credit to Kevin (Stefanski). I mean, he’s called pretty aggressive games, I would say, over the last six weeks, and I think it’s made a little bit of a difference. So, there’s a lot of factors."

Flacco is the Browns’ fourth starting quarterback this season. Going into their latest matchup against the New York Jets, they were missing both first-team offensive tackles and 12 players — including quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, who are on injured reserve.

His impact on the team is undeniable to everyone, except maybe Flacco himself.

"It’s tough to look at it that way. I mean, you can tell that people look at you – guys look at you a little bit differently just because of the fact that I’ve played – this is the 16th year that I’ve been in this league – and you can tell that guys look at you a little bit differently, just because of that."

"I always say it, if I messed up in high school, I could be these kids’ dads," he said Wednesday.

"There’s something that they probably do look at me a little bit differently just because of that. To get a sense of what kind of impact, who knows? I’m just being myself and trying to help them win games. And I think when you’re yourself, that’s the best chance you have to impact people. So hopefully I add something."

Flacco being himself is exactly what the Browns are counting on.

The veteran quarterback will likely be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I think it’s important for us, again, use this as an opportunity to get guys rested and healthy wherever we can. So that’s what we’re going to do at a bunch of different positions. But you still practice, you still work really hard in this building to make sure that you maintain that sharpness," Stefanski said Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.