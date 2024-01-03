Lions fans have 2-word rebuttal following officiating controversy in team's loss to Cowboys

Detroit Lions fans are not letting go of their loss to the Dallas Cowboys any time soon.

The Lions, quite literally, had the game won after they succeeded on a two-point conversion that gave them a 21-20 lead with just 23 seconds to go - but the refs threw a flag.

Jared Goff threw a pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker, but refs said he did not report as an eligible receiver, thus negating the play. Detroit eventually lost, 20-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Brad Allen and his crew became Public Enemy No. 1 when video appeared to show Decker, Penei Sewell and Dan Skipper seemingly discussing eligibility before the play.

In the postgame, the explanations contradicted each other. Goff said he was sure Decker reported as an eligible receiver and Skipper had not. Allen said Skipper reported to him as an eligible receiver but then went to the tackle spot, which meant he did not have to report at all. Decker was already in the game.

NFL fans, and seemingly the Lions, seemed certain that referees deemed the wrong lineman eligible, robbing the Lions of a likely victory.

EAGLES' A.J. BROWN ADDRESSES RUMORS OF LOCKER ROOM TURMOIL AS LOSING SKID CONTINUES

Well, Lions fans took their beliefs to a whole different level this week.

Several highway billboards in Detroit paid homage to Decker with one reading "DECKER REPORTED," according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Another billboard had the Lions' real record, "11-5," crossed out, with "12-4" written beside it, which would likely be their record had refs not thrown a flag.

Allen and company will have another tall task on their hands this week. That crew will be in Baltimore for a crucial matchup between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers , despite having other primetime controversies already this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win for the Lions could have catapulted them to the top of the NFC standings and put them in a position to get a first-round bye, but the San Francisco 49ers wound up clinching that spot. For the Cowboys , they will clinch the NFC East with a victory or a Philadelphia Eagles loss this weekend.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.