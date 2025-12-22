Lions fan speaks out after altercation with Steelers star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit Lions fan was on the receiving end of some wrath from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday.

Metcalf was seen grabbing at the fan’s shirt and taking a swing. The CBS broadcast caught the interaction between the Steelers player and the man, who was wearing a black and blue shirt and a blue wig. It was unclear in the moment what led to the incident.

The man told the Detroit Free Press that he called Metcalf by his full name – DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf – and it sparked fury.

"A little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby," the fan, who was identified as Ryan Kennedy, told the newspaper.

"What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," he added. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt."

Metcalf wasn’t penalized in the game as the CBS cameras only caught the moment by happenstance. The NFL told the Detroit Free Press it couldn’t intervene in regard to an ejection because the incident didn’t happen on the field.

The fan was reportedly allowed to stay in the stadium as well.

Metcalf will be facing a fine or suspension over the incident.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no real comment about the moment.

"I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it," he said. "I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK."

Metcalf didn’t meet with the media after the 29-24 win. He had four catches for 42 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.