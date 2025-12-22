Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Lions fan speaks out after altercation with Steelers star

Steelers won the game, 29-24

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A Detroit Lions fan was on the receiving end of some wrath from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday.

Metcalf was seen grabbing at the fan’s shirt and taking a swing. The CBS broadcast caught the interaction between the Steelers player and the man, who was wearing a black and blue shirt and a blue wig. It was unclear in the moment what led to the incident.

The man told the Detroit Free Press that he called Metcalf by his full name – DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf – and it sparked fury.

DK Metcalf wipes his sweat

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf wipes his face on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

"A little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby," the fan, who was identified as Ryan Kennedy, told the newspaper.

"What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," he added. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt."

Metcalf wasn’t penalized in the game as the CBS cameras only caught the moment by happenstance. The NFL told the Detroit Free Press it couldn’t intervene in regard to an ejection because the incident didn’t happen on the field.

DK Metcalf goes up against the Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, right, plays against Detroit Lions' Rock Ya-Sin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The fan was reportedly allowed to stay in the stadium as well.

Metcalf will be facing a fine or suspension over the incident.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no real comment about the moment.

"I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it," he said. "I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK."

Metcalf didn’t meet with the media after the 29-24 win. He had four catches for 42 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

