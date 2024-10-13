Lions destroy Cowboys behind Jared Goff's 3 touchdown passes

The Detroit Lions put the rest of the NFL on notice Sunday with their 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road and made their claim as one of the league’s best teams.

The Lions came out firing on all cylinders, scoring on each drive before they took a knee to go into the locker room at halftime. One of those scores included a nifty flea-flicker from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta for a 52-yard touchdown pass. It was a part of a 20-point second quarter to get some comfort room over Dallas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Detroit still had its pedal to the metal out of halftime. Goff led the Lions on a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Goff touchdown pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams, a 37-yard throw and catch.

The Lions piled on from there and won the game 47-9. The defense sacked quarterback Dak Prescott four times and made him throw two interceptions.

Detroit came into its Week 6 matchup off a bye week and two weeks removed from a game in which Goff was perfect. He was nearly perfect against Dallas, going 18 of 25 with 315 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Amon Ra-St. Brown caught one more in the fourth quarter.

EAGLES' NICK SIRIANNI HAS HEATED SPAT WITH FANS AFTER CLOSE WIN VS BROWNS

Five Lions receivers had at least three catches, and even Lions receivers had at least one catch. Williams led the way with three receptions for 76 yards. Khalif Raymond had four catches for 73 yards and St. Brown added four catches for 37 yards to the stat sheet.

David Montgomery scored two touchdowns for the Lions as he rushed for 80 yards in the game. Jahmyr Gibbs added 63 yards on the ground.

While the vibes were good because of the win, the Lions’ defense took a huge blow in the third quarter when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury, putting his season in jeopardy. He was leading the league in sacks coming into the game and had one of the four sacks on Prescott.

The Cowboys failed to get anything going on offense.

Prescott was 17 of 33 for 178 yards before he was taken out of the game for Cooper Rush. CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 89 yards.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph each had interceptions off Prescott. Branch picked off Rush late in the game as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions improved to 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys fell to 3-3. Dallas hasn’t won at home since they beat Detroit in a controversial game on Dec. 30, 2023.