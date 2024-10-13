Lions' Aidan Hutchinson suffers gruesome injury vs Cowboys, leaves game on backboard

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson came into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys leading the NFL in sacks with 6.5, but his season was put in jeopardy.

In the third quarter, Hutchinson added to his league lead with the seventh sack of the season. However, as he was on the ground after tackling Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Hutchinson appeared to smack his leg onto another player.

Hutchinson immediately writhed in pain and took his gloves off as medical trainers attended to him. The game briefly paused as players and coaches from both teams gathered around the third-year player.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

He was then placed on a backboard and onto a car and driven off the field at AT&T Stadium.

Hutchinson had three total tackles before the injury.

He has been part of the reason why the Lions’ defense has seen a resurgence since the 2022 season. Detroit selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft that year, and he immediately came on strong. He was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 when he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Last season, he had 11.5 sacks and an interception on his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Hutchinson had played in every single game so far. Now it appears he will miss a lot of time.