Lions' nifty flea-flicker leads to 52-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions broke out a nifty trick play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In the second quarter, with about 11:49 left in the first half, Jared Goff tossed the ball to David Montgomery, who then handed the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The wide receiver came around only to give the ball back to Goff, who found tight end Sam LaPorta trailing down the sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LaPorta caught the Goff pass and rumbled into the end zone for a 52-yard score. Detroit took a 17-3 lead at that point. Later in the first half, Montgomery ran the ball into the end zone for his second touchdown of the first half.

Detroit led Dallas, 27-6, at halftime.

Goff went into the locker room with 178 passing yards on 11-of-16 throwing. Montgomery had 58 rushing yards on nine carries with the two scores. LaPorta had only been targeted once in the game, and that was the touchdown pass.

CHARGERS' JIM HARBAUGH ABRUPTLY LEAVES GAME WITH MYSTERY ILLNESS, RETURNS MINUTES LATER

Tim Patrick, whose completion led to Montgomery’s score before halftime, was leading the Lions with three catches for 68 yards. St. Brown also had three catches and 33 receiving yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was 11 of 20 with 115 passing yards and an interception. CeeDee Lamb had four catches for 46 yards, leading the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas only had 14 rushing yards in the first two quarters of the game.