Detroit Lions

Lions' nifty flea-flicker leads to 52-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta

Lions held 27-6 lead at halftime over Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Detroit Lions broke out a nifty trick play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In the second quarter, with about 11:49 left in the first half, Jared Goff tossed the ball to David Montgomery, who then handed the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The wide receiver came around only to give the ball back to Goff, who found tight end Sam LaPorta trailing down the sideline.

Sam LaPorta celebrates a TD

Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta (87) and Tim Patrick celebrate a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

LaPorta caught the Goff pass and rumbled into the end zone for a 52-yard score. Detroit took a 17-3 lead at that point. Later in the first half, Montgomery ran the ball into the end zone for his second touchdown of the first half.

Detroit led Dallas, 27-6, at halftime.

Goff went into the locker room with 178 passing yards on 11-of-16 throwing. Montgomery had 58 rushing yards on nine carries with the two scores. LaPorta had only been targeted once in the game, and that was the touchdown pass.

Jared Goff celebrates a TD

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Tim Patrick, whose completion led to Montgomery’s score before halftime, was leading the Lions with three catches for 68 yards. St. Brown also had three catches and 33 receiving yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was 11 of 20 with 115 passing yards and an interception. CeeDee Lamb had four catches for 46 yards, leading the game.

Jared Goff throws

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass in the first half in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas only had 14 rushing yards in the first two quarters of the game.

