Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Nick Sirianni has heated spat with fans after close win vs Browns

Eagles came away with 20-16 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Are Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni the answer for the Eagles? | The Carton Show Video

Are Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni the answer for the Eagles? | The Carton Show

Jalen Hurts said that the relationship between him and Nick Sirianni is "in a good place". Craig Carton talks about the Philadelphia Eagles and their collapse last season, and if they can improve behind Hurts and Sirianni.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came into the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a new look but the same fiery attitude.

Sirianni evidently shaved his head during the team’s bye week as he attempted to put a roller-coaster start to the 2024 season behind him. The Eagles sputtered out of the gate against the Browns as they went into halftime tied at 10 thanks to a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Sirianni and AJ Brown

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver A.J. Brown against the Cleveland Browns, Oct. 13, 2024, during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Eagles fans rained down boos and chants of "Fire Sirianni" at Lincoln Financial Field. However, Philadelphia scored 10 points in the second half and held the Browns to two field goals and won the game, 20-16.

Sirianni was seen chirping back at fans who were seated behind the bench as Philadelphia moved to 3-2 on the season.

CALEB WILLIAMS LIFTS BEARS TO BIG WIN OVER JAGUARS WITH 4 TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Nick Sirianni yells on the sideline

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is shown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"Just excited to get a win," Sirianni told reporters after being asked about the interaction with fans, via 94 WIP.

Eagles star Jalen Hurts was 16 of 25 with 264 passing yards and two touchdown passes. A.J. Brown, who returned to play after an injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nick Sirianni celebrates his team

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns in Philadelphia. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia’s defense sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson five times. Cleveland was 3 of 12 on third down and only had 14 first downs the entire game. Cleveland had four possessions in the second half, which resulted in two field goals, a missed field goal and a punt.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.