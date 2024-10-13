Eagles' Nick Sirianni has heated spat with fans after close win vs Browns

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came into the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a new look but the same fiery attitude.

Sirianni evidently shaved his head during the team’s bye week as he attempted to put a roller-coaster start to the 2024 season behind him. The Eagles sputtered out of the gate against the Browns as they went into halftime tied at 10 thanks to a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown.

Eagles fans rained down boos and chants of "Fire Sirianni" at Lincoln Financial Field. However, Philadelphia scored 10 points in the second half and held the Browns to two field goals and won the game, 20-16.

Sirianni was seen chirping back at fans who were seated behind the bench as Philadelphia moved to 3-2 on the season.

"Just excited to get a win," Sirianni told reporters after being asked about the interaction with fans, via 94 WIP.

Eagles star Jalen Hurts was 16 of 25 with 264 passing yards and two touchdown passes. A.J. Brown, who returned to play after an injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia’s defense sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson five times. Cleveland was 3 of 12 on third down and only had 14 first downs the entire game. Cleveland had four possessions in the second half, which resulted in two field goals, a missed field goal and a punt.