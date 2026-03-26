Lindsey Vonn keeping return to skiing on table despite injuries: 'I don't like to close the door on anything'

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Lindsey Vonn was aiming for Olympic gold last month in Italy, but a crash led to five surgeries that saved her leg from being amputated.

In one of her first runs at the Milan Cortina Olympics , fresh off a ruptured ACL she suffered a week before the Games, Vonn fell, resulting in a compound fracture of her leg.

Vonn also needed a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood lost during the surgeries, including one that required "a lot of plates and screws" and took nearly six hours.

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But in an interview with Vanity Fair, Vonn left the door open to getting back onto the mountain.

"I don’t like to close the door on anything, because you just never know what’s going to happen," Vonn said. "It’s hard to tell with this injury. It’s so f---ed up."

Vonn initially retired in 2019 but announced nearly six years later that she was making a comeback. She made her way onto the Olympic team and found herself back in regular form.

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That's why she's not ready to officially call it quits.

"I really feel like that was a horrible last run to end my career on. I only made it 13 seconds. But they were a really good 13 seconds," she added.

Vonn's skis failed to pop off during her crash, likely making the injury worse than it needed to be. Vanity Fair noted that Vonn "spends nearly all of her time in rehab," including two hours of physical therapy and another two hours in a hyperbaric chamber, all before she even gets an official workout in.

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If Vonn decides to call it, she will still go down as one of the most decorated skiers of all time, winning an Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championships while also owning 84 World Cup victories.