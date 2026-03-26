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Olympics

Lindsey Vonn keeping return to skiing on table despite injuries: 'I don't like to close the door on anything'

Vonn had five surgeries and nearly had her leg amputated

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Lindsey Vonn was aiming for Olympic gold last month in Italy, but a crash led to five surgeries that saved her leg from being amputated.

In one of her first runs at the Milan Cortina Olympics, fresh off a ruptured ACL she suffered a week before the Games, Vonn fell, resulting in a compound fracture of her leg.

Vonn also needed a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood lost during the surgeries, including one that required "a lot of plates and screws" and took nearly six hours.

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Lindsey Vonn in action

Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during alpine skiing women’s downhill official training at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati))

But in an interview with Vanity Fair, Vonn left the door open to getting back onto the mountain.

"I don’t like to close the door on anything, because you just never know what’s going to happen," Vonn said. "It’s hard to tell with this injury. It’s so f---ed up."

Vonn initially retired in 2019 but announced nearly six years later that she was making a comeback. She made her way onto the Olympic team and found herself back in regular form.

Lindsey Vonn after crash

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on Feb. 8, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.  (IOC via Getty Images)

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That's why she's not ready to officially call it quits.

"I really feel like that was a horrible last run to end my career on. I only made it 13 seconds. But they were a really good 13 seconds," she added.

Vonn's skis failed to pop off during her crash, likely making the injury worse than it needed to be. Vanity Fair noted that Vonn "spends nearly all of her time in rehab," including two hours of physical therapy and another two hours in a hyperbaric chamber, all before she even gets an official workout in.

Lindsey Vonn airlifted off a mountain

United States' Lindsey Vonn is airlifted away after a crash during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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If Vonn decides to call it, she will still go down as one of the most decorated skiers of all time, winning an Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championships while also owning 84 World Cup victories.

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