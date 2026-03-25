Former Olympic star's son dies after getting caught up in avalanche

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The son of former Olympic skiing star John Smart has died after he suffered injuries during an avalanche in Japan.

Kai Smart, 23, was left in a coma due to the avalanche. John Smart said in a Facebook post that Kai was taken to Vancouver, Canada, for emergency treatment earlier this month before he died on Monday.

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"It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our kind, brave and beautiful son and brother Kai is no longer with us. We are beyond heartbroken and there are no words to describe the pain we are feeling losing him so young," John Smart wrote on Facebook.

He remembered his son as an adventurer who lived life to the fullest.

"Kai was a warrior, a mountain man, an explorer of the world, a lover of people of all walks of life, an inspiration to so many, an honor student, a passionate skier, surfer, dirt biker, climber, kitesurfer and so much more ... He lived life to the fullest every single day, with joy, curiosity, and intensity, and experienced more in his short time than most do in a lifetime. He truly was a bright light, and his energy — his excitement for life and for learning — touched everyone who knew him," the post continued.

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"He was always searching for the road less traveled, drawn to new places, new ideas, and new experiences. When he wasn’t outside pushing his limits, he was constantly learning, researching, and engaging with the world."

Smart wrote that Kai’s organs were donated to four people.

The former Olympian competed for Team Canada in freestyle skiing. He participated in the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics.

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He was inducted into the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame in 2003.