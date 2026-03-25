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Olympics

Former Olympic star's son dies after getting caught up in avalanche

Kai Smart, 23, succumbed to injuries suffered in an avalanche

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The son of former Olympic skiing star John Smart has died after he suffered injuries during an avalanche in Japan.

Kai Smart, 23, was left in a coma due to the avalanche. John Smart said in a Facebook post that Kai was taken to Vancouver, Canada, for emergency treatment earlier this month before he died on Monday.

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John Smart skis down the hill

John Smart of Canada skis down the hill at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships in Altenmarkt, Austria in 1993. (Chris Cole/Allsport)

"It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our kind, brave and beautiful son and brother Kai is no longer with us. We are beyond heartbroken and there are no words to describe the pain we are feeling losing him so young," John Smart wrote on Facebook.

He remembered his son as an adventurer who lived life to the fullest.

"Kai was a warrior, a mountain man, an explorer of the world, a lover of people of all walks of life, an inspiration to so many, an honor student, a passionate skier, surfer, dirt biker, climber, kitesurfer and so much more ... He lived life to the fullest every single day, with joy, curiosity, and intensity, and experienced more in his short time than most do in a lifetime. He truly was a bright light, and his energy — his excitement for life and for learning — touched everyone who knew him," the post continued.

John Smart bows his head

John Smart looks on after missing a medal in the men's moguls at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships in 1993. (Chris Cole/Allsport)

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"He was always searching for the road less traveled, drawn to new places, new ideas, and new experiences. When he wasn’t outside pushing his limits, he was constantly learning, researching, and engaging with the world."

Smart wrote that Kai’s organs were donated to four people.

The former Olympian competed for Team Canada in freestyle skiing. He participated in the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics.

An Olympic rings flag

An Olympic rings flag at the University of Southern California on March 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

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He was inducted into the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame in 2003.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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