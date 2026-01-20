Expand / Collapse search
San Jose Sharks

NHL goaltenders get into rare fight during Sharks' win over Panthers

Sharks won the game, 4-1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Two NHL goalies dropped their gloves and swung their fists on Monday night.

The brawl occurred in the third period of a game between the San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions trailing 3-1.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Nedeljkovic threw hands

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) throw down in the third period during an NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19, 2026 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. (Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky saw a fight between his teammates and Sharks players developing on the other side of the ice and skated down to throw hands with San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic. Fans in Sunrise, Florida, changed "Bobby! Bobby!" as the fight started to come together.

The place went wild. It didn’t appear any of the punches that were thrown landed. Bobrovsky eventually fell to the ice as Nedeljkovic pinned him down.

San Jose eventually wrapped up a 4-1 win. Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in the victory.

Will Smith against the Red Wings

San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Jan. 16, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

"We’re starting to learn how we need to play," Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, via NHL.com. "We’re not going to tiptoe into a game. We have to get onto the attack, we have to push forward, and we’re a good hockey team. That was really the message, and the guys did that from the drop of the puck."

Will Smith, Vincent Desharnais and Mario Ferraro each scored in the second period to get the Sharks over the top.

San Jose’s win spoiled the return of Matthew Tkachuk, who had been out of action since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final. He skated for nearly 21 minutes and had three shots on goal.

William Eklund awaits the puck

San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) looks on in the second period during a NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19, 2026 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. (Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eetu Luostarinen scored Florida’s lone goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

