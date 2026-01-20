NHL goaltenders get into rare fight during Sharks' win over Panthers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two NHL goalies dropped their gloves and swung their fists on Monday night.

The brawl occurred in the third period of a game between the San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions trailing 3-1.

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky saw a fight between his teammates and Sharks players developing on the other side of the ice and skated down to throw hands with San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic. Fans in Sunrise, Florida, changed "Bobby! Bobby!" as the fight started to come together.

The place went wild. It didn’t appear any of the punches that were thrown landed. Bobrovsky eventually fell to the ice as Nedeljkovic pinned him down.

San Jose eventually wrapped up a 4-1 win. Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in the victory.

"We’re starting to learn how we need to play," Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, via NHL.com. "We’re not going to tiptoe into a game. We have to get onto the attack, we have to push forward, and we’re a good hockey team. That was really the message, and the guys did that from the drop of the puck."

Will Smith, Vincent Desharnais and Mario Ferraro each scored in the second period to get the Sharks over the top.

San Jose’s win spoiled the return of Matthew Tkachuk, who had been out of action since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final. He skated for nearly 21 minutes and had three shots on goal.

Eetu Luostarinen scored Florida’s lone goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.