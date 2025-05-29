Will Levis says losing Titans' starting job to Cam Ward 'sucks,' but he's staying positive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years ago, Will Levis found himself falling in the NFL Draft after once being rumored to be a possible No. 2 overall pick. Instead, he was selected in the second round, prompting awkward moments in the draft green room.

Today, Levis finds himself out of a starter's job after his Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

It is a less than ideal situation for the third-year quarterback who once thought he would be the future of the franchise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Anyone who's ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said Wednesday, via Main Street Nashville .

But the chin stays up, and the mentality stays the same.

"I'm just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day," Levis said.

RAVENS COACH JOHN HARBAUGH DISCUSSES 'COMPLICATED' DECISION TO RELEASE JUSTIN TUCKER

Despite a new role, Levis plans on treating every day like he has in the last few years.

"I haven't been a backup in a while, but I don't plan on shifting my mindset, regardless of what the situation is," he said. "I'm just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name is called."

Levis showed promise early on, throwing four touchdowns in his NFL debut. But, overall, it's been less than stellar. In 21 games, he has a 5-16 record and has thrown for 3,899 yards and 21 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He's completed just 61% of his passes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levis figures to be the favorite to win the backup job against Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.