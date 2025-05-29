Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Will Levis says losing Titans' starting job to Cam Ward 'sucks,' but he's staying positive

Quarterback will compete for backup job against Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen this season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Two years ago, Will Levis found himself falling in the NFL Draft after once being rumored to be a possible No. 2 overall pick. Instead, he was selected in the second round, prompting awkward moments in the draft green room.

Today, Levis finds himself out of a starter's job after his Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

It is a less than ideal situation for the third-year quarterback who once thought he would be the future of the franchise.

Will Levis and Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, right, throws a pass during practice Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Nashville. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"Anyone who's ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said Wednesday, via Main Street Nashville

But the chin stays up, and the mentality stays the same.

"I'm just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day," Levis said.

Will Levis throws pass

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis aims a pass during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Despite a new role, Levis plans on treating every day like he has in the last few years.

"I haven't been a backup in a while, but I don't plan on shifting my mindset, regardless of what the situation is," he said. "I'm just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name is called."

Levis showed promise early on, throwing four touchdowns in his NFL debut. But, overall, it's been less than stellar. In 21 games, he has a 5-16 record and has thrown for 3,899 yards and 21 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He's completed just 61% of his passes.

Will Levis walking off field

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis exits the field after losing 24-17 to the New York Jets in a home opener at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Sept. 15, 2024. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Levis figures to be the favorite to win the backup job against Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen.

