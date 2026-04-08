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Atlanta Braves

Falcons invite Braves manager to 'put on the pads' after his standout tackle during the team's brawl

Walt Weiss, 62, brought down the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Jorge Soler with a tackle

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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The Atlanta Falcons discovered a new linebacker prospect on Tuesday night after seeing Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss’s tackle during the team’s brawl.

In the bottom of the fifth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler charged the mound after he took umbrage with a pitch near his head.

Weiss charged out of the dugout and was intent on stopping Soler, who was continuing to chase his starting pitcher, Reynaldo López. The 62-year-old manager turned into a linebacker, dropping his shoulder and taking the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Soler to the ground with a good form tackle.

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Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler speaking with coaching staff at Angel Stadium

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler spoke with the coaching staff after a fight broke out with Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on April 7, 2026. (William Navarro/Imagn Images)

The Falcons took notice, posting a screenshot of Weiss’ tackle to X, captioning it, "Come put on the pads, Skip."

Weiss said his goal was to take Soler off his feet before he hurt someone.

"I love Soler. We were teammates here," Weiss said. "But that’s a big man, and so I just felt I've gotta get him off his feet because he’s gonna hurt somebody. And so that was my instinct, just to get in there and get Jorge off his feet, yeah, because he was on a warpath."

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Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler tackled to the ground by Atlanta Braves players during a baseball game

Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler is tackled to the ground by Atlanta Braves players as a fight breaks out during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., on April 7, 2026. (Ethan Swope/AP)

Weiss was familiar with Soler before he drove a shoulder into him, as the two were teammates on the Braves’ World Series-winning team in 2021. Weiss was an assistant coach on that team while Soler was named World Series MVP.

Even if Weiss does not end up putting on the pads for the Falcons, the team can use Weiss’ tackle as good teaching tape.

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A fight breaking out between Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves players on a baseball field

A fight breaks out during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves in Anaheim, Calif., on April 7, 2026. (Ethan Swope/AP)

The Braves (7-5) and Angels (6-6) will look to avoid any more chaos when they play the final game of their three-game series on Thursday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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