Falcons invite Braves manager to 'put on the pads' after his standout tackle during the team's brawl

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The Atlanta Falcons discovered a new linebacker prospect on Tuesday night after seeing Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss’s tackle during the team’s brawl.

In the bottom of the fifth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler charged the mound after he took umbrage with a pitch near his head.

Weiss charged out of the dugout and was intent on stopping Soler, who was continuing to chase his starting pitcher, Reynaldo López. The 62-year-old manager turned into a linebacker, dropping his shoulder and taking the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Soler to the ground with a good form tackle.

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The Falcons took notice, posting a screenshot of Weiss’ tackle to X, captioning it, "Come put on the pads, Skip."

Weiss said his goal was to take Soler off his feet before he hurt someone.

"I love Soler. We were teammates here," Weiss said. "But that’s a big man, and so I just felt I've gotta get him off his feet because he’s gonna hurt somebody. And so that was my instinct, just to get in there and get Jorge off his feet, yeah, because he was on a warpath."

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Weiss was familiar with Soler before he drove a shoulder into him, as the two were teammates on the Braves’ World Series-winning team in 2021. Weiss was an assistant coach on that team while Soler was named World Series MVP.

Even if Weiss does not end up putting on the pads for the Falcons, the team can use Weiss’ tackle as good teaching tape.

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The Braves (7-5) and Angels (6-6) will look to avoid any more chaos when they play the final game of their three-game series on Thursday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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