Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dead at 87

Dawson played in the NFL for several years before becoming a broadcaster

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Len Dawson, the legendary quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, has died, his family said Wednesday. Dawson was 87.

Dawson’s family released a statement to KMBC-TV, where the retired NFL star worked as a broadcaster.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers," his family said in a statement.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson brings the Vince Lombardi Trophy onto the field as the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17, Sunday, February 7, 2010 in Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson brings the Vince Lombardi Trophy onto the field as the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17, Sunday, February 7, 2010 in Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.

"Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len."

Tributes for the legendary quarterback poured in on social media for Dawson.

Dawson entered hospice care earlier this month.

Len Dawson leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV on January 11, 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

Len Dawson leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV on January 11, 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Alliance, Ohio native starred at Purdue from 1953 to 1956 and was the No. 5 overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for Pittsburgh from 1957 to 1959 before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He played five seasons for the Browns.

Dawson would sign with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970.

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970. (AP Photo, File)

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Missouri., Oct. 30, 2017.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Missouri., Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966 only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. He led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

He played for the Chiefs until he was 40 years old.

Quarterback Len Dawson, #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs, drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75.

Quarterback Len Dawson, #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs, drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, he had 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.