Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich not expected to return this season, future uncertain after stroke: report

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had a "mild stroke" in November, hasn't coached since, and he's reportedly not expected to return to the bench this season.

The 76-year-old missed six games earlier this season before the team announced he had the stroke. He coached the team's first five games of the season.

ESPN reported Saturday night that Popovich's future is uncertain amid his recovery.

"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me," Popovich said in December. "As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way.

"While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization and our family and friends."

At the time, Popvich had not ruled out a comeback, saying tongue-in-cheek, "No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less coachable."

The team said he was expected to make a full recovery. Mitch Johnson has been leading the Spurs in Popovich’s absence.

The news comes after it was recently revealed Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder.

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,401 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

