San Antonio Spurs

Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich not expected to return this season, future uncertain after stroke: report

Popovich is in his 29th season coaching

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had a "mild stroke" in November, hasn't coached since, and he's reportedly not expected to return to the bench this season.

The 76-year-old missed six games earlier this season before the team announced he had the stroke. He coached the team's first five games of the season.

ESPN reported Saturday night that Popovich's future is uncertain amid his recovery.

Gregg Popovich on the sideline

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center in Salt Lake City Oct. 31, 2024. (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me," Popovich said in December. "As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way.

"While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization and our family and friends."

Gregg Popovich vs Jazz

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts during the second half of a game Oct. 31, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

At the time, Popvich had not ruled out a comeback, saying tongue-in-cheek, "No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less coachable."

The team said he was expected to make a full recovery. Mitch Johnson has been leading the Spurs in Popovich’s absence. 

The news comes after it was recently revealed Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder.

Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 23, 2023. (Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,401 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

