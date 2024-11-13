Spurs reveal Gregg Popovich suffered 'mild stroke,' expected to make full recovery

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has missed six straight games after suffering an undisclosed medical episode just hours before a game against Minnesota earlier this month, but on Wednesday, the team revealed that the longtime coach had actually had a stroke.

Popovich, the oldest coach in league history at 75, suffered "a mild stroke" before the Spurs’ Nov. 2 game against the Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center.

The team provided an update on the coach’s condition, adding that while he is expected to make a full recovery, there is no timeline for his return.

"Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery. At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined," the statement read. "During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has taken over in Popovich’s absence. The Spurs have gone 3-3 under Johnson’s reign.

Last week, Johnson spoke about Popovich’s medical episode and provided a positive update without revealing that he had suffered a stroke.

"I would say that … he’s doing good," he said at the time. "We’ve been talking. I’ve had my hands full with this, in trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I’m not sure, about anything."

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.