San Antonio Spurs

Spurs reveal Gregg Popovich suffered 'mild stroke,' expected to make full recovery

The Spurs said there was no timeline for Popovich's return

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has missed six straight games after suffering an undisclosed medical episode just hours before a game against Minnesota earlier this month, but on Wednesday, the team revealed that the longtime coach had actually had a stroke. 

Popovich, the oldest coach in league history at 75, suffered "a mild stroke" before the Spurs’ Nov. 2 game against the Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. 

Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, left, has a word with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

The team provided an update on the coach’s condition, adding that while he is expected to make a full recovery, there is no timeline for his return. 

"Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery. At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined," the statement read. "During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family." 

Gregg Popovich vs Jazz

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts after a call by an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

SPURS' GREGG POPOVICH OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER MISSING GAME WITH ILLNESS: REPORT

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has taken over in Popovich’s absence. The Spurs have gone 3-3 under Johnson’s reign. 

Last week, Johnson spoke about Popovich’s medical episode and provided a positive update without revealing that he had suffered a stroke. 

"I would say that … he’s doing good," he said at the time. "We’ve been talking. I’ve had my hands full with this, in trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I’m not sure, about anything." 

Mitch Johnson courtside

San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson gestures to his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

