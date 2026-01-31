Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

Former NBA player and ex-UCLA star eyes return to college basketball amid NCAA scrutiny: 'Why not me?'

Amari Bailey played 10 games in the NBA

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Former UCLA college basketball player Amari Bailey is trying to make history as the first basketball player to ever play in the NBA and then return to play college basketball.

Bailey, 21, is prepared to fight for his NCAA eligibility and join a college team after hiring an agent and a lawyer.

"Right now I'd be a senior in college," Bailey told ESPN. "I'm not trying to be 27 years old playing college athletics. No shade to the guys that do; that's their journey. But I went to go play professionally and learned a lot, went through a lot. So, like, why not me?"

Amari Bailey warms up

Charlotte Hornets guard Amari Bailey (10) during warmups before the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

Bailey spent one season with the Bruins in 2022-23, and averaged 11.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 30 games. He was named to the 2022-23 Pac-12 All-Freshman and the 2023 All-Pac-12 Tournament teams.

He declared for the NBA Draft after the season and was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Bailey appeared in 10 games for the Hornets in the 2023-24 season, averaging 2.3 points per game.

Bailey was then cut and spent the last two seasons in the G League. Bailey started to seriously consider a return to college basketball in 2025, but has pondered a possible return to the NCAA after he was drafted in 2023, according to the report.

Amari Bailey celebrates UCLA

UCLA Bruins guard Amari Bailey (5) reacts during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on March 18, 2023. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

Bailey said he left UCLA with "a lot to prove left on the table" and that he made mistakes as an 18-year-old, according to ESPN.

The Alabama men’s basketball team recently added former standout Charles Bediako to the roster after he declared for the NBA Draft in 2023. Bediako played at Alabama for two seasons, and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in his first season and to the SEC All-Defensive Team in his second season.

After two seasons, he entered the NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. He went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The 23-year-old never played in the NBA but did play for their G League affiliate. Over the next two seasons, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliates.

Amari Bailey dunks

Charlotte Hornets guard Amari Bailey (10) dunks past Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second half at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 16, 2023. (Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

Bediako tried to rejoin Alabama, citing that he had eligibility remaining, but was denied by the school. After being denied by the school, Bediako sued the NCAA for denying his request but was granted a temporary restraining order that allows him to play for 10 days.

Bediako has since played two games for the Crimson Tide, despite strong opposition from coaches.

NCAA President Charlie Baker said in December that any player who signed an NBA contract would not be granted collegiate eligibility.

