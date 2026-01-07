LeBron James declares himself 'TBD' for back-to-back games for rest of season: 'I'm 41'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James did not seem too worried about falling victim to load management.

The 41-year-old is in his 23rd NBA season and has taken his fair share of time off over the last few years, and he hinted that more of the same is coming.

Hardly looking his age after putting up 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in New Orleans on Tuesday night, James was asked about potentially gearing up to play the very next night in San Antonio.

"I’m 41 years old. Every back-to-back for the rest of the season is TBD," James said. "I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank it right now. What are we talking about?"

Perhaps load management is helping James defeat Father Time, as he is averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Granted, his rebounds per game would be a career low, and his points would be the second-lowest of his career (better than only his 2003-04 rookie season), but he's also the only player to ever suit up for a 23rd NBA season.

James is on quite the scoring run of late, however, averaging 26.0 points since his 41st birthday on Dec. 30, including 31 and 30 in two of his last three games. For context, all other players in NBA history have averaged 5.3 points per game after turning 41, with the next closest average being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 10.4 in 78 contests.

James missed the beginning of the season with sciatica, returning after 14 games. He started off slowly, averaging 14.0 points per game and ending a streak of 1,297 games scoring at least 10 points (he did get the assist on a buzzer-beater). In 12 games since the streak ended, he's averaging 25.6 points per contest.

It is to be seen, better yet, "TBD," if James will continue his hot stretch on Wednesday.

