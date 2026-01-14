Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo boos home fans after basket amid trade rumors: 'I don't think it's fair'

Antetokounmpo has been with Milwaukee since 2013

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be far from the glory days of their NBA championship just five years ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team is in limbo, and the team is currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

Throughout the 139-106 beat down by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Bucks were booed by their home crowd. So, after making an and-one layup, Antetokounmpo, amid trade rumors, rather emphatically booed them right back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Giannis boos

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 13, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It was an action he certainly did not try to hide, and he defended the gesture after the game.

"Whenever I get booed, I boo back," he said.

"I don't think anybody has the right to tell me how I should act on [a] basketball court after I've been here 13 years. And I'm basically the all-time leader in everything."

Giannis booing fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks gestures during the Minnesota Timberwolves game at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 13, 2026, in Milwaukee. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

CELTICS COACH JOE MAZZULLA REPEATEDLY ISSUES TWO-WORD RESPONSE AFTER NARROW LOSS TO PACERS

Antetokounmpo was reportedly discussed by the Bucks and New York Knicks over the offseason — the Big Apple has been Antetokounmpo's preferred destination if he were to leave the Bucks. Last month, it was reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent began conversations with Bucks brass about his future with the team.

But earlier this month, Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to stay in Milwaukee.

"I am not (going anywhere). I am invested in this team. I want to turn this team around. I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates. I wanna win games. The last six games we’ve played, we’re 4-2. We have a lot of games in front of us. I’m locked the f— in. I’m locked in. My priority is just staying healthy," he told The Athletic.

"My plan is to be here for the rest of my career."

Giannis Antetokounmpo shakes hands with teammate

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with guard Kevin Porter Jr. during the Bulls game in Chicago, Dec. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the two-time MVP averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, Milwaukee currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with their 17-23 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue