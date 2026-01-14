Giannis Antetokounmpo boos home fans after basket amid trade rumors: 'I don't think it's fair'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be far from the glory days of their NBA championship just five years ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team is in limbo, and the team is currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

Throughout the 139-106 beat down by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Bucks were booed by their home crowd. So, after making an and-one layup, Antetokounmpo, amid trade rumors, rather emphatically booed them right back.

It was an action he certainly did not try to hide, and he defended the gesture after the game.

"Whenever I get booed, I boo back," he said.

"I don't think anybody has the right to tell me how I should act on [a] basketball court after I've been here 13 years. And I'm basically the all-time leader in everything."

Antetokounmpo was reportedly discussed by the Bucks and New York Knicks over the offseason — the Big Apple has been Antetokounmpo's preferred destination if he were to leave the Bucks. Last month, it was reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent began conversations with Bucks brass about his future with the team.

But earlier this month, Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to stay in Milwaukee.

"I am not (going anywhere). I am invested in this team. I want to turn this team around. I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates. I wanna win games. The last six games we’ve played, we’re 4-2. We have a lot of games in front of us. I’m locked the f— in. I’m locked in. My priority is just staying healthy," he told The Athletic.

"My plan is to be here for the rest of my career."

Despite the two-time MVP averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, Milwaukee currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with their 17-23 record.

