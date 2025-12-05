Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' streak of 1,297 consecutive games with 10+ points ends after game-winning decision

The streak began in January 2007

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
One of the most impressive streaks in the history of sports, let alone in the NBA, came to an end Thursday night.

It was the first time LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, failed to put up 10 or more points in a regular season game since Jan. 5, 2007, during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The streak is now over at 1,297 games, by far the longest of all time. 

James had a chance to keep the streak alive with a game-winning basket, but he instead notched an assist on Rui Hachimura's 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors.

LeBron James shooting

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

The second-longest streak ever is Michael Jordan's 866. Kevin Durant, 37, is the new active leader with 267 games.

James knew he risked his streak ending with the pass, but this was the "perfect" way for it to end.

"We won," he said after the game.

"I always just make the right play. That's automatic, win, lose or draw," James added. "You make the right play -- the game gods are always giving back to me."

James was praised for his unselfish play afterward.

LeBron celebrating

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

"He's such an unselfish player," Lakers center Jake LaRavia said via ESPN. "He's just playing the game of basketball. He had the opportunity, but because of the player he is and just who he is as a person, he made the unselfish play, passed it to Rui and we won the game."

"You tip your hat to a guy who just cares about winning and making the right play," added Austin Reaves. "That’s what he’s done his whole career."

James has also been criticized for passing the ball in big-time moments, but "that aspect has been one of the most foolish things I’ve ever heard," he said.

LeBron James hyped up

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after defeating the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 4, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

"We are in the business of winning basketball games and my whole life I’ve just played the game that way," James said. "I’ve taught the game that way. I’ve won at every single level I’ve played at by playing the game that way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

