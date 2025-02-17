Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James takes heat for late decision to skip NBA All-Star Game

James says he was dealing with a foot issue

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Rachel Nichols breaks down Luka Doncic’s debut as a Los Angeles Laker alongside LeBron James | The Herd Video

Rachel Nichols breaks down Luka Doncic’s debut as a Los Angeles Laker alongside LeBron James | The Herd

Rachel Nichols joins Colin Cowherd to break down Luka Doncic’s highly anticipated debut as a Los Angeles Laker alongside LeBron James. She analyzes how the duo looked in their first game together, what it means for the Lakers' championship hopes, ...

LeBron James drew some blowback on Sunday night as he announced 90 minutes before the NBA All-Star Game was set for tip-off that he would forgo playing in it over a foot issue.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said he would miss the mini tournament with foot and ankle discomfort. It ended his streak of 20 consecutive All-Star Game appearances. TNT hosts appeared to be appalled by the late decision from James.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Draymond Green in the skills challenge

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, #23, prepares to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, #45, watches during the skills challenge at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"I think ‘Bron coulda helped somebody else out and said this earlier," Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said, via Awful Announcing.

Former NBA star Jalen Rose added that James "took a roster spot from somebody."

It was the first time James had missed an All-Star Game since 2004. He was set to play for Team Shaquille O’Neal in the All-Star Game’s new competition format. The team was then down to seven players – Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and James Harden.

MAC MCCLUNG, WHO HAS PLAYED IN 1 NBA GAME THIS SEASON, WINS 3RD STRAIGHT DUNK CONTEST

LeBron James talks to reporters

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James speaks during a press conference before the NBA basketball All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"I was hoping that it would feel a lot better this morning, but it’s not where I want it to be," James said. "And with 30 games left and with us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild, West, I feel like it’s very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what’s coming on.

"So, I won’t say it’s maintenance, but it is maintenance," he said. "At the same time, I have to look out for myself when it comes to this to this injury I’ve been dealing with for years."

James said he will resume rehabbing the injury on Monday and hoped to play on Wednesday as the Lakers return from the break to compete against the Charlotte Hornets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron James looks on

Shaq's OGs player LeBron James, #23, sits courtside in street clothes during Game 2 of the NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

He is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.