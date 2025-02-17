LeBron James takes heat for late decision to skip NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James drew some blowback on Sunday night as he announced 90 minutes before the NBA All-Star Game was set for tip-off that he would forgo playing in it over a foot issue.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said he would miss the mini tournament with foot and ankle discomfort. It ended his streak of 20 consecutive All-Star Game appearances. TNT hosts appeared to be appalled by the late decision from James.

"I think ‘Bron coulda helped somebody else out and said this earlier," Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said, via Awful Announcing.

Former NBA star Jalen Rose added that James "took a roster spot from somebody."

It was the first time James had missed an All-Star Game since 2004. He was set to play for Team Shaquille O’Neal in the All-Star Game’s new competition format. The team was then down to seven players – Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and James Harden.

"I was hoping that it would feel a lot better this morning, but it’s not where I want it to be," James said. "And with 30 games left and with us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild, West, I feel like it’s very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what’s coming on.

"So, I won’t say it’s maintenance, but it is maintenance," he said. "At the same time, I have to look out for myself when it comes to this to this injury I’ve been dealing with for years."

James said he will resume rehabbing the injury on Monday and hoped to play on Wednesday as the Lakers return from the break to compete against the Charlotte Hornets.

He is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.