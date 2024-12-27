Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James

LeBron James trolled for saying Christmas belongs to NBA after NFL viewership is revealed

Nearly 20 million more viewers watched the NFL over the NBA Christmas Day

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The NFL used to do almost everything possible to avoid Christmas.

Now, the league is even scheduling games on Wednesdays to get in on the holiday action.

Christmas used to be known as the unofficial start of the NBA season — the season actually starts two months earlier — with classic matchups.

Wednesday featured the typical five NBA games throughout the day, while two NFL games kicked off.

LeBron against Steph

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

After a Lakers-Warriors thriller Christmas night, LeBron James made a bold claim with NBA ratings declining and the NFL as popular as ever.

"I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day," he said.

The numbers say otherwise.

It should be noted the NBA had a great day by its standards, averaging 5.2 million viewers on Wednesday, its most on the holiday in five years. 

James' game against Stephen Curry and the Warriors averaged 7.7 million viewers, peaking at 8.3 million. The 10:30 p.m. ET game between the Suns and Nuggets was also the largest late window ever with 3.8 million people watching.

Steph Curry drives on LeBron James

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)

But the NFL still dominated, averaging 24.2 million viewers with the Chiefs-Steelers and Texans-Ravens games despite both games being blowouts on Netflix.

James was predictably trolled on social media.

NFL games will have been played on five separate days in Week 17 when it's said and done. Thursday, Sunday, and Monday are common game days, and Saturday games are played later in the season.

Christmas falls on a Thursday next year, so maybe the NFL will load up similarly to its Thanksgiving tripleheader.

LeBron James vs Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

The NFL's Christmas viewership didn't match Thanksgiving numbers, while the NBA had improved ratings after a decline early on in the season.

But it's clear the NFL is king, no matter the day.

