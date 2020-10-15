LeBron James sends powerful message to Kobe Bryant after leading Lakers to NBA title

After winning his fourth championship and leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their first title since 2010, superstar LeBron James delivered a message to the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

On Wednesday, James posted a tribute to Bryant on his Instagram.

“Hope I made you proud my brother!!” James wrote. “Love and miss you Champ!!”

Behind a triple-double performance from James, who finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, the Lakers cruised to a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers captured their 17th NBA title, tying the Boston Celtics for the most championships in league history. James was named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP after averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 59 percent from the field over the six games.

James won his fourth title, doing it with a third franchise, and he's the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different teams.