For the first time since 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers are champions of the NBA.

Behind a triple-double performance from superstar LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, the Lakers cruised to a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers captured their 17th NBA title, tying the Boston Celtics for the most championships in league history.