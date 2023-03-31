Expand / Collapse search
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo ejected after headbutting Celtics' Blake Griffin in blowout loss

The Celtics beat the Bucks 140-99

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo was ejected late in Thursday night’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics after headbutting Blake Griffin leading to a heated scrum between both sides with just minutes left in the game. 

Antetokounmpo, who is the older brother of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game with just under 1:30 remaining in the game while Griffin was given a Flagrant 1. 

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks, dunks the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 30, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

The incident happened after Antetokounmpo was fouled hard by Griffin while under the net. 

Cleary unhappy with the play – and likely the score at the time which had the Celtics leading 136-92 – Antetokounmpo got in Griffin’s face and headbutted him. 

Players on the court from both teams rushed the scene, but officials and coaching staff quickly separated the two, and Antetokounmpo was ultimately ejected from the game. 

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks, reacts after scoring during the second half of the game against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 24, 2023 in Milwaukee. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The incident did not seem to fluster Griffin, who was seen laughing when Jaylen Brown offered him his protective face mask. 

The Celtics, who sit just behind the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, steamrolled Milwaukee 140-99. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points while Brown added 30. 

Blake Griffin, #91 of the Boston Celtics, rebounds the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on March 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 104-102. (David Berding/Getty Images)

"It does matter," Brown said about the possibility of earning the No. 1 seed. "We want to finish out the season strong and see what happens."

The Celtics have the tiebreaker if both teams finish with the same record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

