Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Anthony Davis shut down claims they have rocky relationship: 'One of the best ... in NBA'

Davis said they have 'one of the best relationships' in the NBA

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
All is well in Los Angeles between LeBron James and Anthony Davis despite what you may think.

It was awkward when Davis had a subdued reaction to James becoming the NBA's new points king.

Despite what that moment may have looked like from the outside, Davis says all is well.

Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena Dec. 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena Dec. 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

"Me and Bron have one of the best relationships, I think, in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless," Davis said in a recent interview with ESPN. "But they don't see that. They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff."

James also seemed to put the claims to bed with an Instagram post that showed the two pulling off their handshake.

"To A Non Believer!!!! YEAAAAAHHHH WOE!!" James' caption stated, quoting lyrics of the song used in the post, "No Church In The Wild" by Jay-Z and Kanye West. 

"We hear all the chatter going on behind our backs but then they wanna smile in our faces when they see us!!" He added several laughing emojis. 

LeBron James (6) and Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers high-five after a game against the Denver Nuggets Oct. 30, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

LeBron James (6) and Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers high-five after a game against the Denver Nuggets Oct. 30, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Davis addressed his lack of emotion when James broke what was once considered an unbreakable record.

"From the outside looking in, they don't know," Davis said of his reaction. "It's not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it's people just looking for a story.

"I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed," Davis said at the time. "And I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple. It's nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in. It's their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game."

LeBron James (6) and Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers Nov. 30, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. 

LeBron James (6) and Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers Nov. 30, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.  (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Davis joined the Lakers one year after James signed with them in 2018. They won the NBA Championship in 2020, James' fourth title and Davis' first.

Los Angeles got off to a slow start to the season. Just as the Lakers were getting hot, James suffered a foot injury and hasn't played since Feb. 26. Despite the rough patches, the Lakers are the eighth seed in the Western Conference, which would put them in the play-in tournament.