LeBron James rebukes injury timetable reports: 'God bless y'all sources'

The Los Angeles Lakers are holding on for dear life in the Western Conference playoff picture , but Thursday's news could bolster their chances.

James, who has missed the last 11 games with a tendon injury in his right foot, has resumed on-court activity, according to the Lakers.

While the Lakers said there is no specific timetable for his return to game action, other outlets reported there was optimism James could return for the final week of the NBA’s regular season .

And then James jumped on Twitter, saying that no target date has been set for his return.

James was injured on Feb. 26 against the Dallas Mavericks, saying he heard a "pop" after tumbling to the floor on a drive in the third quarter.

The Lakers have remained afloat in James’ absence, going 7-5 since the injury and sitting in a tie for ninth place with the Mavericks.

It’s been a trying season for the Lakers , who started the year 2-10 and have never reached the .500 mark.

After the All-Star break, James called the games in the second half of the season some of the biggest of his career.

"It's 23 of the most important games of my career, for the regular season," James said, according to CBS Sports. "That's the type of mindset that I have and I hope the guys will have coming off the break.... I'm going to figure out ways to make sure I'm available and on the floor for every single one of these 23 games."

The Lakers have nine games remaining on their regular season schedule and are just two games out of the fifth spot in a crowded Western Conference.