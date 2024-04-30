Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James makes heckling fan flinch after giving her jump scare

James calls woman a 'scary a--'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
Before the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets from the playoffs for the second time in as many years, LeBron James was having some back-and-forth with a fan courtside.

During Game 5 on Monday night, a woman with floor seats appeared to mock the NBA's all-time points leader – and it seemed like she didn't expect a response.

While she seemed to jaw at him, even appearing to call him a "crybaby," she also waved her hands near her eyes to mock crying.

LeBron against Nuggets

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is shown during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Nuggets in Denver on April 29, 2024. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

James was walking toward, and then along, the sideline, appearing to say something about the referees. As James walked past the fan, he jump-scared her, making her flinch.

James then mocked the fan for flinching, appearing to then call her a "scary a--."

The Lakers' elimination in five games came despite leading for a large portion of the series, but the Nuggets were consistently able to come back and pull away late.

LeBron in Game 5

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is shown in the third quarter during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Nuggets in Denver on April 29, 2024. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In Game 2, they overcame a 20-point deficit and hit a buzzer beater; on Monday, Jamal Murray hit the series-winning shot with just over three seconds to go.

James finished with 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Lakers' 108-106 loss to the Nuggets on Monday night. 

Now that he has completed 21 seasons in the NBA, it remains to be seen what his future looks like. He has expressed a desire to play with his son, Bronny, who has entered the 2024 NBA Draft. But it remains to be seen where, or if, he'll be drafted.

At the very least, James was noncommittal about his time with the Lakers.

"Haven’t given it much thought," he said when asked what he’ll consider when making a decision about his 22nd NBA season. "Obviously, at some point I’ll sit down with Rich, my agent, and sit down with my family and see what’s best for my career. We’ll cross that when we need to."

LeBron James runs

LeBron James dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 29, 2024. (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds this season in 35.3 minutes per game.

