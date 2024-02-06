Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James says inquiries about Lakers roster ahead of trade deadline 'not a question for me'

The trade deadline is Feb. 8

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
With just two days remaining until the NBA’s trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to improve their roster. 

The Lakers have hovered around .500 for most of the season, one year after making it to the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron dribbling

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Hawks on Jan. 30, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Following LA’s third straight win on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, LeBron James was asked whether changes needed to be made to the roster, or whether he thinks the current roster is good enough to compete for a championship. 

"It's not a question for me," James said, according to ESPN. "I love who we have in the locker room. And that's all I worry about."

James added: "We're going to go out and prepare ourselves every single night no matter what it is. No matter who's out on this team. No matter what."

Last week, there was speculation on social media that James could be traded as the Lakers continue to hover around .500, and just a few days after James posted a cryptic message to X. 

LeBron James plays against Charlotte

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the Hornets game at Spectrum Center on Feb. 5, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

James, who has a player option for next season, took to X following the Lakers' second straight loss and posted an hourglass emoji early Wednesday morning. 

Rich Paul, James’ agent, shut down rumors that his client could be traded before the NBA’s trade deadline.

"LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul said, according to ESPN.

At 27-25, the Lakers hold a 1.5-game lead over the Utah Jazz for the ninth spot in the Western Conference and are three games out of the sixth spot. 

Lebron James in Houston

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks to get past Rockets forward Dillon Brooks on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

If the Lakers can secure a top-6 spot in the standings, they will not be forced to play in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. 

The Lakers next face the Nuggets, the defending NBA champions, on Feb. 8, hours after the trade deadline.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.