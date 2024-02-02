Knicks' Jalen Brunson nearly brought to tears after first All-Star selection, 'MVP' chants from fans

After spending his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey native Jalen Brunson signed a four-year deal with the New York Knicks in July 2022.

Brunson had a breakout campaign during his first season in a Knicks uniform.

He was one of the key pieces on a Knicks team that finished in the top 10 in offensive efficiency last season. New York also ended a decade-long playoff series win drought.

Brunson's 2023-24 performance has been even more impressive, resulting in the point guard's first NBA All-Star selection.

Brunson made the Eastern Conference team as a reserve. He is averaging 27.1 points and 6.4 assists in 47 games this season.

The 27-year-old's strong play has fueled the Knicks to 32 wins with just over two weeks remaining before the All-Star break.

Brunson finished Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers with 40 points. It was the same night he learned he had earned his first All-Star nod. During his postgame on-court interview, Bruson was overcome with emotion as "MVP" chants rained down from fans.

Brunson fell just short of being named an All-Star starter, finishing in a tie with Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard in the combined weighted score. The fan vote gave Lillard the edge.

"I mean, I got nothing to say," Brunson said. "I got nothing to say."

Brunson's teammate, Julius Randle, was also named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Randle is expected to miss at least two weeks due to a dislocated shoulder. He will not be able to suit up for the All-Star game at the Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse Feb. 18.

Randle was injured during the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat Jan. 27.

The Knicks sit in third place in the East, just half a game behind the Bucks.

"We kept fighting man," Brunson said of the Knicks overcoming Thursday night's deficit. "No matter what, we're gonna keep fighting. That's what we do. We're gonna keep fighting every single night. Especially here, man. This place is unbelievable."