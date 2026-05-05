LeBron James hypes up Caitlin Clark as she gears up for third Fever season

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The Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever’s opening game is only days away from tipping off and the superstar WNBA player received a message from LeBron James.

The Lakers star hyped up Clark after she posted a message on Instagram, "Year 3!!! See you all soon."

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"LFG!!!!!!!!" James in the comments section of the post.

James appeared to be a big fan of Clark as he posted about the Fever sharpshooter before the beginning of her second season in the WNBA.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!"

Year 2 didn’t exactly work out for Clark. She started off the season hot, finishing in double figures in scoring in eight straight games before she was held to just six points in 31 minutes against the Seattle Storm.

Clark reached at least 12 points in the final three games she appeared in. On July 15, Clark suffered a hamstring injury before the All-Star break and she wouldn’t return to the floor for the rest of the year.

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She said last month she was "100% healthy" going into the 2026 season.

"I’m a person that doesn’t want to sit out a single rep, like I want to be in there every single time," Clark told reporters in April. "But I think just being a little bit smarter with my body…whether that’s recovery, whether that’s pre-court treatment, whatever it is."

She proved it as much so far during the preseason.

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The Fever will begin the season on Saturday against the Dallas Wings.