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Indiana Fever

LeBron James hypes up Caitlin Clark as she gears up for third Fever season

The Lakers star commented on Clark's Instagram post as the Fever prepare for Saturday's opener against the Dallas Wings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine Video

WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull revealed what she finds most rewarding about being teammates with superstar Caitlin Clark, and how Hull gets ready for games. (Fox News Digital / Jackson Thompson)

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The Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever’s opening game is only days away from tipping off and the superstar WNBA player received a message from LeBron James.

The Lakers star hyped up Clark after she posted a message on Instagram, "Year 3!!! See you all soon."

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark standing on basketball court before game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark stands on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on April 30, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

"LFG!!!!!!!!" James in the comments section of the post.

James appeared to be a big fan of Clark as he posted about the Fever sharpshooter before the beginning of her second season in the WNBA.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!"

Year 2 didn’t exactly work out for Clark. She started off the season hot, finishing in double figures in scoring in eight straight games before she was held to just six points in 31 minutes against the Seattle Storm.

Clark reached at least 12 points in the final three games she appeared in. On July 15, Clark suffered a hamstring injury before the All-Star break and she wouldn’t return to the floor for the rest of the year.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during an inbounds play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers compete during an inbounds play in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on April 30, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

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She said last month she was "100% healthy" going into the 2026 season.

"I’m a person that doesn’t want to sit out a single rep, like I want to be in there every single time," Clark told reporters in April. "But I think just being a little bit smarter with my body…whether that’s recovery, whether that’s pre-court treatment, whatever it is."

She proved it as much so far during the preseason.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shooting a basketball during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball in the second half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on April 30, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

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The Fever will begin the season on Saturday against the Dallas Wings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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